Video: Bella Moore Shares Video for Debut Single 'Benny Valentine'

“Benny Valentine” features Bella’s ethereal vocals as they float over an array of distorted guitars and reverberating drums.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

Los Angeles-based artist Bella Moore returns with the video for her debut single “Benny Valentine,” released this summer via Rain Phoenix’s label, LaunchLeft.

The video is directed by Ben Howley (Limo) and follows Bella on a whimsical summer night with a lover, perfectly encapsulating the hauntingly beautiful essence of the track.

LaunchLeft’s Rain Phoenix says: “The video for ‘Benny Valentine’ is love story but also a cautionary tale about jealousy and redemption set in a sleepy desert town replete with villains and beautiful monsters.”

“Benny Valentine” features Bella’s ethereal vocals as they float over an array of distorted guitars and reverberating drums. The fuzzed out track explores a mesmerizing meeting with the mysterious figure known as ‘Benny Valentine.’

With lyrics that evoke a sense of fascination with the enigmatic character, the song’s eerie ambiance paints a picture that explores the complexities of the captivating encounter. Grappling between attraction and resistance, the internal conflict amplifies the overall sense of uncertainty that flows throughout the track.

Bella says, “‘Benny Valentine’ is a love song. It reminds me of a nightmare and a dream all at once. It’s a feeling of doom and being eternal, living in love and not fear.” 

Bella Moore dreams of a world out of time. Growing up around racetracks, casinos, Floridian seas, old Hollywood films, and carnivals, she is heavily influenced by memory. In the summer of 2022, she met a young boy who read her palm and told her to pursue music. Shortly after, her fiancé, director and singer Ben Howley of the band Limo, had her duet on the band’s second album, and from there she began to experiment. 

Owing to a very close relationship with her grandparents, Bella was drawn to the music of Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash and Rudy Vallee, along with a variety of 30’s to 50’s singers. Combining this with her eclectic taste in bands like Suicide, Bloodshot Bill, and Les Rallizes Dénudés, Bella began to compose songs on her keyboard.

She is inspired mostly by drums, and can create a song entirely around a selection of carefully chosen waltz-style drum beats. Bella sought the help of Kirk Hellie  to produce and Rob Campanella to mix the start of her evolving musical journey.

Photo Credit: Elliot Weaver



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chris Kage Experiences A Breakthrough On New Single Up From The Shadows Photo
Chris Kage Experiences A Breakthrough On New Single 'Up From The Shadows'

Chris Kage has shared his new single “Up From The Shadows” featuring Joe Jury on lead vocals, a healing anthem inspired by Kage's personal journey of reinvention. “Up From The Shadows” follows the stirring “Leave The Light On” featuring Joe Jury and the soulful “We Stand Free.”

2
Jon Platt To Receive GRAMMY Salute At The 2024 Pre-GRAMMY Gala Photo
Jon Platt To Receive GRAMMY Salute At The 2024 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Commended for his indisputable impact on the music business, Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt is the 2024 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoree. The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will celebrate Platt's achievements at the renowned Pre-GRAMMY Gala preceding the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

3
Meatbodies Announce New Album Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom Photo
Meatbodies Announce New Album 'Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom'

Meatbodies' latest undertaking and borderline lost album, Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is their most varied and realized work to date. It's a melodic, hook filled rock epic in which frontman and lead guitarist Chad Ubovich faces the trials of sobriety, redemption, reinvention while literally, learning to walk and play again. 

4
Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston Photo
Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston

Perrone has brought his patented brand of soaring pop rock to stages across New England, both as solo performer and with Averi.  The band released two albums and shared the stage with the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls, Sting, Guster, Barenaked Ladies, Hanson, Gavin DeGraw, and even the Backstreet Boys.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO DebutVideos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS