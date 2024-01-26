Video: Anne Wilson Premieres 'Rain In The Rearview' Music Video

PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson unveils the music video for her debut Country single, “Rain In The Rearview” exclusively on CMT/Paramount Times Square billboards, CMT, CMT Music and CMT.com today. The music video comes just days after Wilson was revealed as a member of the coveted 2024 CMT Next Women of Country class.

Directed by ACM Award-winner TK McKamy, the music video is a visual allegory for Wilson's journey. The video begins with Wilson driving in her car as rain begins to pour before the imagery takes a poignant turn, finding Wilson standing strong in the pouring rain – a powerful symbol of finding strength in the midst of challenges. The video comes to a close as Wilson drives into the unknown, taking a bold leap towards brighter days ahead.

“The three versions of me and the perspectives of all three were so accurate to how my life has been,” Wilson shares with CMT. “We all go through different seasons and sometimes need the reminder that we can leave our past behind us.”

The track, currently spinning at Country radio now, was penned by Wilson, Matthew West, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale. Garnering praise from critics since its release in September, MusicRow notes that “vocally she's got the goods” and Billboard cites the “acoustic coda showcases Wilson's ceiling-scraping vocal capabilities.” Released as part of her bold new venture that fuses the Christian and Country genres, Holler noted that the new three-pack of songs, REBEL (The Beginning), “clearly outlines Wilson's new country-leaning mission statement,” as two of the songs simultaneously make waves at Christian radio (“Strong”) and Country radio (“Rain In The Rearview”).

As she charges into 2024 with momentum like never before, Wilson hits the stage tonight with Scotty McCreery for his Cab In A Solo Tour as direct support, marking her first-ever Country tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Tickets are available for purchase at annewilsonofficial.com.

Earlier this month, Wilson was tapped as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch 2024, further cementing her position as one on the rise from CMT, Music Mayhem, Pandora and more. For dates and more information, visit www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT ANNE WILSON:

One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a true “rebel” in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country, and allowing the emerging powerhouse to innovate as her career builds momentum.

Co-produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, the project kicks off with two singles bridging Wilson's sonic influences. The hurricane force encouragement of “Rain In The Rearview” stands as Wilson's debut Country single, while the soaring ballad “Strong” will simultaneously aim to continue the success she has earned in Contemporary Christian.

Taking the music world by storm, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15, singing “What a Beautiful Name” at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. A few short years later, her 2021 debut single “My Jesus” became a PLATINUM-certified single and hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart.

Since then, she has tallied more than 800M global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and scored a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album My Jesus. She continues to thrill live audiences, performing over 250 shows in the first two years of her career, and just wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour before she heads out with Scotty McCreery in 2024.

There's much more to come from this modern musical revolution, who approaches her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart. “I am who I am,” she says. “I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both.”

Photo credit: Robby Klein