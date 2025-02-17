Video: Amenra Reveal New Single / Short Film for 'Forlorn'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMENRA return with two EPs that highlight the band's career as one of the most compelling and unequivocally vital entities in extreme music. Titled De Toorn and With Fang and Claw (out March 28th), each of these EPs have distinct soundscapes, songwriting approaches, and emotional weight. The result is a two part journey through AMENRA's raw, visceral beginnings, and a look into the band's future as one of the most enthralling and cinematic experiences in the genre.

Now, AMENRA share "Forlorn," the opening track from With Fang and Claw. Vocalist Colin Van Eeckhout shares, "'With Fang and Claw' explores our earlier work, and merges with our contemporary being, setting the direction to what will soon become our MASS VII." He continues, "'Forlorn' made me contemplate our communal past. I reached back and looked at everything we have lived together, how we stayed together through thick and thin. I cherish every single moment we have still. We write it all down, record almost everything that slowly pours out of us. And in due time, we and all will disappear, until there is nothing left of us."

The song arrives with a stunning short film by artist Amorphokyria who not only stars in the video, but also directed it from Tbilisi, Georgia while the crew and dancers protested their government in between shooting— day and night.

Guitarist Lennart Bossu adds: "A song often starts as the vision of one person. But with 'Forlorn,' Mathieu and I created something that felt equally ours - effortless, natural. Some songs take time to take shape, to find their true form. But this one clicked instantly. Just weeks later, we were already in the studio, capturing what had come to life."

Recorded in a single session at the same studio in the Belgian Ardennes where the band's massive Mass VI was recorded with Seth Manchester (Machines With Magnets), both EPs herald a new era for AMENRA. "These EPs feel like the closure we were desperately seeking, as we prepare for a new beginning in our almost 3 decade long trajectory" says Van Eeckhout.

Amenra, on tour:

22/03/25 : den Atelier - Luxemburg (LU)

26-30/03/25 : Ancienne Belgique - Bruxelles (BE) ~sold out~

21/04/25 : Im Wizeman – Stuttgart (DE)

22/04/25 : Carlswerk Victoria - Köln (DE)

23/04/25 : Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg (DE)

24/04/25 : Astra – Berlin (DE)

25/04/25 : Oczki – Warsaw (PL)

26/04/25 : Kwadrat - Krakow (PL)

27/04/25 : Beatpol – Dresden (DE)

28/04/25 : Palac Akropolis – Prague (CZ)

30/04/25 : Arena - Vienna (AT)

01/05/25 : A38 – Budapest (HR)

02/05/25 : Boogaloo club – Zagreb (Croatia)

03/05/25 : Backstage Halle – Munich (DE)

04/05/25 : TPO – Bologna (IT)

05/05/25 : Monk Club – Rome (IT)

06/05/25 : Legend Club – Milano (IT)

07/05/25 : Les Docks – Lausanne (CH)

08/05/25 : CCO – Lyon (FR)

09/05/25 : Espace Julien – Marseille (FR)

11/05/25 : Apolo – Barcelona (ES)

12/05/25 : Cabane – Toulouse (FR)

13/05/25 : Atabal - Biarritz (FR)

14/05/25 : Antipode – Rennes (FR)

15/05/25 : Elysée Montmartre – Paris (FR)

17/05/25 : Desertfest @ Roundhouse – London (UK)

Photo Credit: Stefaan Temmerman

Comments