Vex Red Shares 'Air' Video & Pledge to Plant 500+ trees with Tour Proceeds

Vex Red have released the video for their single 'Air', which is taken from their EP Give Me The Dark, which is out now.

Watch below!



The video sees the band performing in a dark, dramatic and hazily lit space with floods of strobe creating a state of intoxicating visual bliss set against heavy Deftones infused melodies with soaring, anthemic vocals.



About the track, the band comment, "Like many people, we too feel very uneasy about current political institutions and their apparent ineptness to tackle climate change with urgency. 'Air' is our reaction to climate change deniers."



The new video also gives a taste of what to expect from the band as they will be heading out on a UK headline tour throughout February 2020, which includes a show at London's O2 Academy Islington on February 29th. Vex Red are also pledging to plant more than 500 trees with the proceeds from their tour and merchandise sales in 2020.



The new single is taken from the band's recent EP Give Me The Dark, which is out now via Say Something Recordings. It's the first collection of new music that the band have released since their debut record Start With A Strong And Persistent Desire back in 2002. Seventeen years is a long time but they've picked up exactly where they left off, blending atmospheric electronics with gritty and expansive guitars to deliver their signature punch.



From the delicate and tranquil soundscapes of 'Lake' to the soaring sonic heights of 'So I Can Sleep', Vex Red flaunt every aspect of their sound that fans have come to know and love, all the while commanding an emotional intensity and unwavering precision that is impossible to ignore. With the added weight of the infectious 'Tarantula' and the relentless 'Burn This Place', they've delivered an EP that far transcends simply being a comeback EP. Give Me The Dark is a triumphant return to glory.



"We're extremely proud of Give Me The Dark. It represents a journey from the Vex back in the day to the 'grown ups' (said loosely) that we are today, and how we have all had to find our way in our own lives whilst trying to keep friendships strong. Musically Terry has outdone himself with the songwriting, and with Keith smashing the Production side it's been so easy for the rest of us to come in and add our colour to the tracks."



With this EP, an album in the works and a reignited hunger to create new music, VEX RED are back with a refreshed sense of purpose and are set to go from strength to strength.

FEBRUARY 2020 HEADLINE UK TOUR DATES

20th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

21st - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

22nd - Factory, Manchester

27th - Exchange, Bristol

28th - O2 Academy, Oxford

29th - O2 Academy, London





