Vevo and The Strumbellas Share Official Live Performance Videos

Vevo announces the release of The Strumbellas' live performances of "I'll Wait" and "The Party" off their new album Rattlesnake. Rattlesnake, released March 29, 2019 via Glassnote, was recorded on the band's home turf in Kingston and Toronto, Ontario, and is a musical step forward from the to-the-rafters scrappy folk aesthetic of their earlier work. For the album, The Strumbellas, made up of Simon Ward (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), David Ritter (keys), Jeremy Drury (drums/percussion), Isabel Ritchie (strings), Jon Hembrey (electric guitar) and Darryl James (bass), teamed up with producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk the Moon, Elle King) and co-producer Brian Phillips, with the goal to capture the electricity of their live show with a decidedly more stylistic upbeat bent.

WATCH: "I'll Wait" and "The Party"

The Strumbellas are coming off of a banner few years, and are showing no signs of their stride shortening. The group released Hope in 2016, which spawned the massive hit "Spirits." The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and made sizable dents in Germany, Canada, Italy and France. Amid touring the world, they won the iHeartRadio Music award for Best New Alternative Rock Artist of the Year in 2017, and collected the JUNO Award for Single of the Year ahead of Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes. "The Strumbellas aren't just taking on the US," declared Forbes, "they are taking on the world."



"I'll Wait" and "The Party" are now are now streaming on all platforms, and be sure to catch The Strumbellas live on their world tour throughout the year. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 350,000 music videos in its catalogue.





