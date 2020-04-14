Venus Furs Releases New Song 'Living in Constant'

Venus Furs, the moniker of Montreal's Paul Kasner, has announced the release of his new single, Living In Constant - a song cloaked in a laid-back, heavy atmosphere that describes the final moments of a disgraced priest on his deathbed.



Kasner's ability to display the anxieties and thoughts in this story through his production and poetry are enthralling. Watch the video below!



In addition to the single release Kasner shared an accompanying video featuring dancer, Marilyn Lucas. Director of the video Sean Mundy says, "For this video, we were looking to combine both subtle and overt psychedelic imagery along with graceful movements from a dancer (performing choreography created by herself, specifically for this song) captured from various angles and under various lighting conditions, using colour and silhouettes."



"The video and song are paralleled as they both convey similar emotions - the feelings of solitude, reflection and perpetual regret, explains Kasner. The spinning dancer, like the spinning mind of an individual in this state, is lost in an unending thought pattern."



Living in Constant follows previous single Friendly Fire that will both be on Venus Furs' album coming this year.





