Vans Opens 2021 Submissions for 'Musicians Wanted' Competition

Vans, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression, open submissions for its praised 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition. Launched worldwide for first time in 2020 as a digital contest, Vans Musicians Wanted is the brand's global music program, providing a stage for up and coming musicians just starting out. The contest series celebrates fresh, new and "Off The Wall" talent from all genres.

For 2021, participating regions will provide undiscovered artists the opportunity to gain international exposure and a chance to share the stage with the tongue-in-chic, genre-bending British rocker, YUNGBLUD. Additional prizes include Vans product, Kramer gear, a premium TuneCore prize pack including global music distribution, Spotify playlisting and more!

The 2020 Vans Musicians Wanted platform saw over 22,000 artist submissions across nearly every music genre from musicians around the world. Drawing off this epic success, the digital music platform continues to curate and build brand experiences that are accessible - allowing fans anywhere to participate through digital submission and virtual contest series on a global scale. Through the interactive website, artists from the United States, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific shared their original music with a broad-reaching audience. Last year's winners included JoeJas hailing from the UK, Lucia Tacchetti from Argentina and numnum from Korea.

A diverse cast of judges will be joining the brand as part of the selection process including multi-talented rapper, writer and comic book artist, Denzel Curry who is featured in the brand's latest brand campaign, Grammy nominated pop singer and songwriter, Julia Michaels, creative visionary and founder of 88rising, Sean Miyashiro and US and UK Billboard charting artist, YUNGBLUD. The top five finalists from each region will be chosen to perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert series, to be held this September. Additionally, regional grand prize winners will be selected to receive Vans product, Kramer gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and the opportunity to share the stage with YUNGBLUD in front of live audiences as the opening act in 2022.

Vans Musicians Wanted is an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and helps to provide a direct path for undiscovered artists to emerge and gain global exposure. To enter your original music and read the official contest rules and regulations, please visit Vans.com/musicianswanted.