Van Morrison Announces UK Tour
Van Morrison, one of the finest singer-songwriters and hardest working live performers of his era - announces six UK dates in October/December 2019.
Tickets go on sale 9.00am Friday 29th June.
To date, Van Morrison has released 39 albums - his latest in 2018 'You're Driving Me Crazy' - to critical acclaim. Morrison's biggest hits include -:'Brown Eyed Girl', 'Have I Told You Lately', 'Moondance' and 'Into the Mystic' - to name a few... He celebrated last year - 50 years since the release of the iconic Astral Weeks album in 1968.
TOUR DATES
October 2019
21 - Bournemouth International Centre
23 - Cardiff St David's Hall
27 - Oxford New Theatre
28 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
December 2019
2 & 3 - Brighton Dome
Tickets priced at £75, £65 & £45 at all venues
Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991
All 8pm starts except the two Brighton dates which will be 7:30pm.
Morrison has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres - attested to the international reach of Van's musical art.
Van Morrison shows no sign of slowing things down, continuing to work on new material and exciting upcoming projects.