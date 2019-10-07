VISTA Announces Upcoming EP THE RUINS

NY-based alternative rock band VISTA have announced the upcoming release of their new EP "The Ruins," out on all digital platforms October 25th, 2019. Their first record since 2017, "The Ruins" will be the first in a cohesive trilogy of EPs, the remaining two being titled "The Repair" and "The Revival" (release dates TBA). To coincide with the release of "The Ruins," VISTA will be playing an EP release show on Long Island the following day (10/26) at Amityville Music Hall; tickets can be purchased HERE. Diving into the waters of cinematic and active rock experimentation, the 5-track collection (which contains all previously unreleased songs) walks down a dark path leading to the band's 'ruins,' which will evolve into their revival by the end of the trilogy.

VISTA is anything but dormant. Although more than two years have passed since their last record release (2017's "Long Live"), the NY-based electronic alt-rock outfit have remained consistently active, having since completed five US tours, released four singles (including their highest-streamed song to date, "Witch Hunt"), shared the stage with Fearless Records' Set It Off, and earned music video rotation in Journeys' stores nationwide. The compelling duo, comprised of lead vocalist Hope Vista and guitarist Greg Almeida, has elevated the word 'independent' to their own playing ground, racking up half a million streams alone on Spotify. Their branding is hypnotizing; outside of their now-familiar black and blue color palette, VISTA continues to entrance listeners with their trademark electronic influences, tight-knit social media fanbase, and explosive live show.

Their upcoming record "The Ruins," slated for release on October 25th, will be the first in a trilogy of branded EPs. A distinct blend of active rock and cinematic pop, VISTA's evolution since their inception in late 2015 is evident; while the band's signature dark, synth-laden production is still present, "The Ruins" takes on notable experimentation and haunting lyricism. In conjunction with the release of "The Ruins," VISTA will release a documentary exclusive to YouTube in early November, which will give viewers a rather intimate (and unconventional) look at a string of harrowing events that temporarily derailed the band since the release of 2017's "Long Live." With the upcoming release of "The Ruins," VISTA is hardly at a climax; they are poised for a revival.

"The Ruins" EP pre-save link: https://bit.ly/2kMhILL

Photo: Holly Turner





