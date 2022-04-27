VIDEO: alt-J Release the Official video for 'The Actor'

Today, Mercury Prize-winning, chart-topping band alt-J have released a video for their song "The Actor," taken from their critically acclaimed album The Dream which is out now via Canvasback/Atlantic.

The video, directed by Saskia Dixie (Nike, About Town, Sinead O'Brien), tells the tale of a classically all- American couple who have been through the ringer. The heroine of the video encounters her partner in an unresponsive state, passed away in a dingy hotel room.

She remembers their final moments together before completing one last dance with him. The absurdity of the imagery reflects the cautionary tale lyricism of "The Actor" - a song about a rising star's life tragically cut short.

"Having the opportunity to work with our talented friend and director, Saskia Dixie was a treat, and we believe her ability to capture the emotional aspect of this song serves "The Actor" beautifully" said the band.

alt-J have completed a successful arena tour across North America and are set to begin their UK & Ireland tour next month. This includes four shows at Brixton Academy, one of which is a very special show that will see them perform their 2012, Mercury-prize winning debut An Awesome Wave in full for the first time.

Watch the new music video here: