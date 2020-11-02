VIDEO: Zoon Shares 'Landscapes' Video

Today, Zoon reveals the intense and aurally confounding video.

Today, Zoon reveals the intense and aurally confounding video for "Landscapes." KEXP premiered the video, praising it as "a chaotic collage of idyllic nature versus bleak, capitalist reality." At its core, the track is driven by enlightening observations about inequality. Daniel expands on the intent of the song and the purpose of the inescapable and addictive loop within the track.

Watch the video below!

"'Landscapes' was a political art experiment about the concerning amount of soul sucking 'jobs' that are only available to people living under the poverty line. When I first moved to Hamilton, Ontario, I could only find factory jobs that were extremely repetitive so I tried to express that in a musical sense. My goal was to create something like a loop of sound to give the listener a sense of madness. Because that's the reality of those types of factory / assembly line jobs. I saw so much pain in the workers and that stuck with me. I didn't realize that when politicians say during their campaign 'we created 10,000 new jobs' that they actually mean they've created 10,000 new ways to slowly kill vulnerable citizens."

Zoon (aka Zoongide'ewin) released his widely celebrated 'moccasin-gaze' debut LP Bleached Wavves , via Paper Bag Records on June 19, 2020. The record has been deeply praised by Brooklyn Vegan Under The Radar , and elicited a 9/10 album review from Exclaim Magazine who noted, "Zoon's debut album is nothing short of remarkable" and "it also blazes new trails in shoegaze, particularly in the way it implements sounds from traditional First Nations music, an inventive mixture Daniel Monkman cheekily calls "moccasin-gaze."

Bleached Wavves spent 7 weeks at #1 on Canada's Earshot Chart this summer.

"Even though he uses the term 'moccasin-gaze' to describe his melodic wall-of reverb take on droney guitar rock, Bleached Wavves is a multi-suite concord of sound and style that's so much more than a mere rock record," enthuses Dominionated in their glowing review of the album.

Apple Music offered an extended exploration of Bleached Wavves, alongside some terrifying and haunting revelations from Daniel about some of the experiences and observations of his life that informed much of this debut.

On Bleached Wavves Zoon paints a message of hope and fortitude, lessons he learned studying the Seven Grandfather teachings after experiencing the lowest point of his life and channeling it all through the shoegaze filter with nods of inspiration to one of his favourite and formative bands, My Bloody Valentine. The creation of the LP was a testament to Daniel's ability to reverse engineer with minimal gear (his guitar and a digital delay pedal) and recording at his home the intricate sounds and layers of music texture he heard in his head. He was sometimes forced to wait days or weeks to return to working on songs, this patience and reality of 'waiting' currently something the entire world is similarly and collectively experiencing right now. All artwork for the record is by Danielle Roberts.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You