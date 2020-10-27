VIDEO: XIXA Shares 'May They Call Us Home' Song & Video

'We’re taking the Peruvian Chicha Gods to Arizona’s mystic desert landscape.'

"We're taking the Peruvian Chicha Gods to Arizona's mystic desert landscape." Tucson's over-the-top dark, dusty gothic overlords, XIXA have teamed up with FLOOD to release their new song & video "May They Call Us Home" today. XIXA have their genesis in the new Southwest; it has nurtured them, and it is home. It's the setting for the bilingual Spanish-English latest release, the second single and video from the band's forthcoming sophomore album Genesis, which is due out on February 19th, 2021 via Jullian Records/The Orchard.

Watch the video below!

"The video was written and directed by our West Texan pal, Charlie Stout, and is a nod to old Western film -- featuring 6 men, dressed in black, and summoned by a cloaked Monk character played by our real-life sonic guru, Howe Gelb," says Brian Lopez. "The song infuses the tones and landscapes of our Sonoran homeland together with the rhythm and melody that we've found in Chicha music. It is us bringing Spanish and English lyrics together. It is us bringing mysticism and spiritual consciousness together with the earth," adds Gabriel Sullivan.

Genesis is the long-awaited follow up to XIXA's highly-regarded debut LP Bloodline and 2019 EP The Code. The album was produced by bandleaders Lopez and Sullivan in their own Dust and Stone Recording Studios in Tucson and the XIXA bandleaders are joined by Jason Urman (Keys), Winston Watson (Drums, Percussion), Efrén Cruz Chávez (Timbales, Percussion), and Hikit Corbel (Bass). The album sees the band continuing to explore the balance of darkness and chaos vs. lightness and beauty, all while delving deeper into their admiration for Peruvian chicha, extracting and refining their core, and giving voice to their most primal instincts. The album art brings these themes to the forefront with an illustration entitled "The Metaphysical Universe" by celebrated Tucson artist Daniel Martin Diaz, who mixes signature elements of South-Western Christian mythology, like renewal and ascension, sciences like astronomy and anatomy, secret masonic symbols, a fair dose of hocus-pocus and war-of-the-worlds science fiction into a style all his own.

On Friday, the band joined artists, musicians, and organizers from Los Angeles to Brownsville to protest the border wall for Rock the Border, Stop the Wall. The virtual concert included performances from XIXA, fellow Tucsonan Sergio Mendoza, Black Pumas, Grupo Fantasma, Aloe Blacc & Maya Jupiter, and many others to raise awareness around the negative impacts of the border wall. XIXA has been consistently using their platform to team up with non-profit organizations to raise Latinx votes and voices throughout this election. Last month, they participated in a special livestream event in support of LUCHA and Seed the Vote for National Voter Registration Day. Click here to watch the band's PSA in support of that event.

Pre-save or Pre-order Genesis now, and check out "May They Call Us Home" via FLOOD now or via your preferred listening service beginning tomorrow. For the most up to date information on XIXA, visit http://www.xixamusic.com.

