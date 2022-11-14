VIDEO: Tyler Perry Produces New Music Video for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES

Ruth B. releases the music video for the stunning song "Paper Airplanes," from the Tyler Perry film "A JAZZMAN BLUE'S." The video was shot on the set of the film at Tyler Perry Studios.

You probably best know Ruth B. from her massive worldwide #1 hit "Lost Boy." Her Platinum certified single "Dandelions" was and is still a major viral hit on TikTok and IG Reels, being used hundreds of millions of times on platform.

Ruth B performed the song during this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Multi-platinum artist Ruth B. and two-time Academy Award nominee / 5-time Grammy winner Terence Blanchard wrote and recorded "Paper Airplanes" specifically for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES. The track was produced by Oscar and Grammy winning producer, D'Mile and Ruth B.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Watch the new music video here: