VIDEO: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Release Music Video for 'Dream Dancing'

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have released a new music video for their duet "Dream Dancing".

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album with duet and solo selections from both artists, showcases the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music and is the final studio recording of Bennett's career, culminating Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

The first single from the album, "I Get a Kick Out of You," was released on Tony Bennett's 95th birthday celebrating the first night of Bennett and Gaga's two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York this past summer. The album's current single is the title track "Love For Sale."

Love For Sale is available now in standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette configurations, as well as a highly collectible box set edition. Fans can order the deluxe version of Love For Sale here on CD and Vinyl exclusively through Target, featuring 2 bonus tracks "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "You're The Top."

Watch the new music video here: