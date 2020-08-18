VIDEO: Tomberlin Shares New Video From EP 'Projections'

Projections is available for pre-order now and due digitally October 16th via Saddle Creek.

Tomberlin, the Los Angeles via Louisville, KY artist, has announced a new EP titled Projections with a Busy Philipps-directed video for its lead single "Wasted." The EP, which was co-produced by Alex G (Alex Giannascoli) and bandmate Sam Acchione, continues the arc of her critically acclaimed 2018 debut, At Weddings.

Of the song and video, Sarah Beth Tomberlin says: "'Wasted' was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn't sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all 'kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.' It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about 4 days on an iPhone."

The video's director, Busy Philipps, says: "It was such a collaborative and intimate experience- We'd been listening a lot to the EP in the house. The concept evolved from how striking SB looked in that dress, combined with the lushness of the greenery and watching our pre-teen daughter and her friend having this kind of magical few weeks of freedom and childhood in the middle of what has been such a heavy time, obviously. Being able to just shoot it on our phones meant we could do it whenever the girls were up for it, or when the light was perfect or even right after the hurricane cleared. We would just run out and do it. I would hold up my little beats pill and play the music on repeat and we would just get stuff. Honestly, it was magic. I feel like it comes through when you watch the video."

Projections is available for pre-order now and due digitally October 16th via Saddle Creek, with a limited edition picture disc release to follow on November 13th. Saddle Creek pre-orders include an exclusive Risograph print with the album's lyrics.

