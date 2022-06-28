VIDEO: Thehiz Releases New 'All My Love' Music Video

Rising solo artist Thehiz is back with his self-directed, uplifting new video for "All My Love." "All My Love" was originally released earlier in June before the release of the accompanying video.

Following the release of his debut single "SUBMARINE," Thehiz creates an enchanting soundscape across "All My Love" that inspires an infectious "live your life to the fullest" attitude. Evident by both of the young artist's first singles, Thehiz's creative approach offers a relatable narrative reflecting struggle, strength, and perseverance.

"'All My Love' is a song about uplifting someone in the journey of life," Thehiz shares of his new single. "I wrote the song from the perspective of a 'brother' singing to me. I don't have any brothers, but I do have a wonderful sister. I hope this song inspires people to forget their worries, cherish life, live now, and dream wildly."

"All My Love" showcases Thehiz's vocal prowess and unique range, highlighting his melodic delivery and creating a distinctive valley of highs and lows across the track. With only two singles shaping his discography, both have proven to be just the beginning of what Thehiz is capable of sonically.

While "All My Love" currently acts as a standalone single, Thehiz is deep in the trenches of creation with the potential of an EP in the coming months.

Across the chorus, Thehiz sings, "All my love is true/I give it all for you/All my love is true/I give it all for you," and while it may sound simple at first, Thehiz has mastered simplicity, intricacy, and injecting his heart and soul into each of his existing singles.

Thehiz adds about the coinciding visual, "The video captures the unique love between siblings. Making the video was a full-circle moment because I got to film it with my sister! We had a lot of fun filming it-of course with normal sibling rivalry included. The original plan was to do the video with a high-profile director. Things fell through at the last moment, and I decided to direct it myself with my sister. I believe everything worked out for the best because we've always talked about doing this as kids."

"Although the video focuses on siblings, that's only one interpretation of what the song can be about,"Thehiz continues. "'All My Love' is about being there for those around you (sibling or not)...to say, 'yes I am my brother's...my sister's keeper.'"

Ethiopian-born songwriter and producer Thehiz is not interested in fitting in. Even without trying, he stands out. Whether it be his iconic fro or his undeniably unique musical delivery, Thehiz is just one of those artists you can't overlook. A rocker at heart, Thehiz grew up inspired by the likes of Coldplay and Switchfoot. His style is innovative, yet nostalgic-a genius marrying of alternative rock-pop.

Thehiz has spent the last few years writing songs and crafting a sound that he's excited to share with the world. He spent much of 2020 locked in his apartment/make-shift studio writing and producing. In 2021, Thehiz met Jeffery David (multi-platinum songwriter and producer for Echosmith, Seal, Mat Kearney, Zedd), quite unexpectedly-while staying at one of Jeffery's Airbnbs. Jefferey took interest and began managing Thehiz shortly after.

Thehiz's self-produced sophomore single "All My Love"-an infectious, uplifting narrative steeped in an inspiring soundscape is out everywhere.

Watch the new music video here: