VIDEO: The Summer Set Share Music Video For 'FTS' Feat. Travie McCoy

Following the release of their first album in nearly six years, The Summer Set have shared music video for the track "FTS" featuring Travie McCoy. The band gathered 15 fans and put together a feel-good video - complete with choreography - to perfectly go along with the track's call to take a breath, focus on yourself, and let the rest go.

"We wrote the first version of this song almost 8 years ago, so it's crazy to us that it's finally gonna see the light of day," explains vocalist Brian Logan Dales. "It's our own little gospel about how important it is to mind your own business, love who you love, and do whatever it is that makes you happy. Life is short. Do what you love and drown out the rest."

"FTS" is off of The Summer Set's recently released album Blossom. The album features previously released singles "Street Lightning", "Back Together", "Teenagers" (feat. Against The Current), and "Hard Candy and is entirely produced by The Summer Set's own John and Stephen Gomez (Dabin, TWIN XL, Sophia Scott, Glitch Mob).

Following their triumphant return as a band, a completed run on Sad Summer Fest and multiple sold-out headlining shows, The Summer Set have gained attention from Entertainment Tonight, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Hot Topic, Dork Magazine, Chorus.fm, The Alternative, and other notable outlets.

Blossom is available to order on vinyl now here.

Led by vocalist Brian Logan Dales, The Summer Set quickly became a phenomenon and industry favorite throughout the independent music scene since their formation in 2007.

The quartet's honest lyrics and signature brand of feel-good pop led them to an incredible string of success throughout their career that includes multiple sold out world-wide tours, the Main Stage of the Vans Warped Tour, appearing in Macy's "Back To School" TV/online campaigns, playing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, and capping with a performance at 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Summer Set is Brian Logan Dales (vocals, piano), Jess Bowen (drums), John Gomez (guitar, vocals, production), and Stephen Gomez (bass, production).

Watch the new music video here: