VIDEO: Taylor Swift Dresses as a Man in New Music Video For 'The Man'

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her latest single, The Man. In the video, Swift takes on the role of a man, dressing herself in drag to illustrate the injustices women face.

In addition to writing the song, Swift also directed the music video.

Check it out below!

Swift released her first album in 2006, titled Taylor Swift. Her second album, Fearless, was released in 2008, and it became the US's best-selling album of 2009 and was certified diamond in the US. The album won four Grammy Awards, and Swift became the youngest Album of the Year winner.

Swift was the sole writer of her 2010 album Speak Now, which won two Grammy Awards. Her fourth album, Red (2012), yielded her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together". For her fifth album, 1989 (2014), she won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Her sixth album, Reputation (2017), yielded her fifth Hot 100 number-one song, with "Look What You Made Me Do". With her seventh album, Lover (2019), she became the second woman to achieve six consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You