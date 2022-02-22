VIDEO: Tate McRae & Vevo Release 'She's All I Wanna Be' Official Live Performance

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Tate McRae's live performance of her new single, "she's all i wanna be." "she's all i wanna be" follows the previous release of her Vevo Studio Performance of "feel like s." In 2020, Tate performed "happy face" and "all my friends are fake" for Vevo's DSCVR.

Tate McRae has quickly become an artist on the rise, with over 3.2 billion career streams, over 700 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She made a name for herself as a competitive dancer placing second runner up on Season 13 of the FOX series So You Think You Can Dance, achieved the "The Best Dancer" honor three times at the prestigious Dance Awards, and hit the stage for performances on Ellen, The Teen Choice Awards, and beyond.

Following the success of her #1 multiplatinum-selling single "you broke me first," she collaborated with Khalid on "working," DJ Regard & Troye Sivan on "You," blackbear on "u love u" and Jeremy Zucker on "that way." She capped off 2021 with the release of "feel like s," and was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30, as the youngest musician on the list at just 17 years old.

Tate's 2022's release, "she's all i wanna be" has been applauded by UPROXX as a "jealousy-tinged, insanely catchy anthem." Ones to Watch agrees with, "Despite its melancholic subject matter, 'she's all i wanna be' is nothing short of a banger - headphones are not a recommendation, they are a requirement."

