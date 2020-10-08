VIDEO: Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video

Inspired by everyone from JAY-Z to Steve Stoute and Steve Jobs.

Inspired by everyone from JAY-Z to Steve Stoute and Steve Jobs, Bay Area-born and Los-Angeles based rapper Symba dove headfirst into the rap game following a rough upbringing.

After a series of collaborations with Young Curt took off in the Bay, he headlined early Los Angeles shows on bills with the likes of YG, Tyga, and DJ Mustard as early as 2010.

Symba struggled financially while recording, but eventually connected with friend and producer Nic Nac [Chris Brown, Kevin Gates] who encouraged him to move down to L.A. Upon arriving in the City of Angels, he turned heads with the 2 More Words mixtape in 2015, boasting collaborations with the likes of Marc E. Bassy and IamSu!. In addition to praise from XXL, Hypebeast dubbed it, "a fiery collection of songs balancing club-ready hooks with deft, incisive narratives." His grind paid off, and he inked a short-lived deal in 2017. A meeting with producer Cas inspired the next move.

Early demos caught the attention of Atlantic Records who signed him during 2019. Now, his most recent singles with Atlantic Records, "Serve" and "Birds In The Bando," chronicle some of the key experiences of his live, including his trapping lessons with his uncle. Returning now with his new track, "I'm 4Real," Symba is making it known that he still lives for the hustle.

Watch the new video here:

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

