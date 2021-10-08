VIDEO: Sting Releases New Music Video for 'If It's Love'

Sting releases the music video for "If It's Love," a track off his forthcoming album, The Bridge, set for release on November 19.

The upbeat, breezy and infectious pop tune exhibits Sting's undeniable gift for melody and is available now on all digital platforms. Directed by Lukas McFarlane and filmed at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London and Theatres De La Ville in Luxembourg, the associated music video features the dance company of Message In A Bottle, the critically acclaimed dance-theatre spectacular from triple-Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince. Set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, the soundtrack includes Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon, Fields Of Gold and many more.

With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breath-taking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells the story of family who set out on a perilous journey in search of a new life - and is an uplifting tale of humanity and hope. The show plays at the Peacock Theatre in London until 17th October and then at Maag Halle in Zurich from 27th October to 14th November, with further international dates in 2022.

Sting also recently returned to the live arena with performances in Sicily and at the historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens. Later this month, he will launch My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency beginning October 29 at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace featuring a setlist of his biggest and most celebrated songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

Watch the music video here: