VIDEO: San Fermin Releases 'My First Life' Music Video With Wye Oak

San Fermin share their collab with Wye Oak, entitled "My First Life". The single also comes with a visualizer made by Marty McPherson.

San Fermin have announced their forthcoming collaborative compilation entitled "In This House". The compilation will be released on December 10 and will feature collaborations with Nico Muhly, Sorcha Richardson, Thao Nguyen, Wye Oak, Attacca Quartet, The Districts, and Wild Pink.

San Fermin made their debut with the self-titled 2013 album hailed by NPR as "one of the year's most ambitious, evocative, and moving records." The band's sophomore effort Jackrabbit arrived in 2015, debuting at #8 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart.

As the follow-up to Jackrabbit, the band released Belong, the 2017 release praised by The New Yorker for "often sound[ing] like a wall of flowers blooming at once." With the release of The Cormorant in 2020, San Fermin have now sold out shows worldwide, appeared at major festivals like Lollapalooza, and opened for the likes of St. Vincent, The National, Arctic Monkeys, and alt-J.

With the release of "In This House", Ludwig-Leone shares "I'm proud to see all of these discrete songs collected in one place. Each one was an experiment, a time stamp of the moment it was written in a quickly changing landscape. And though they are purposefully distinct, there's a throughline that emerges when they're taken together: themes of community, home, lives left behind. There is despair and anger but also a warmth that comes from accommodating other voices alongside your own."

