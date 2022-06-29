VIDEO: Ryan Hurd Shares 'Pass It On' Music Video

Rising country powerhouse Ryan Hurd is releasing the new video for his latest single "Pass It On." The video was directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen, and features a guest appearance from his wife Maren Morris, who also co-wrote the song. "Pass It On" continues to climb at country radio and Hurd recently performed the track on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Pass It On" is taken from Hurd's debut album Pelago, released last year to critical acclaim. Pelago reached the top five of Spotify's most streamed country albums and features "Chasing After You," the #1, Platinum-certified duet with Maren Morris, which earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, as well as two nominations at The 55th Annual CMA Awards including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Hurd's U.S. headlining Tour de Pelago will continue throughout September with dates in Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle, Charleston, iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and more.

Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Platinum hits and #1s for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and more. As an artist he's released a series of EPs, spawning hits like the Platinum-certified "To a T" and earning more than 900 million streams to date.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

July 8-Welch, MN-Treasure Island Resort and Casino

July 9-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July14-Choctaw, MS-Choctaw Indian Fair

July 16-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amp

July 30-Chicago, IL-Gallagher Way

August 5-South Sioux City, NE-Dakota Thurston County Fair

August 11-Seattle, WA-The Showbox

August 12-Tillamook, OR-Tillamook County Fairgrounds

August 13-Hermiston, OR-Umatilla County Fair

August 19-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena

August 20-Gilford, NH-Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21-Farmingville, NY-Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

September 2-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

September 3-Doswell, VA-The Meadow Event Park

September 17-Tempe, AZ-Boots In The Park

September 24-Las Vegas, NV-iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022