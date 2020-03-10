VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Self-Directed Visuals for 'Captain Hook'

One of the most exciting voices in the game right now, Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion's SUGA project released last week to widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, edging us closer to Hot Girl Summer with the most complete encapsulation of her culture-shifting sound to date. Among the project's early highlights was 'Captain Hook' - a hard hitting rap cut and an ode to men with curves in all the right places.

Watch the video below!

Co-produced by LilJuMadeTheBeat and Megan herself, the track puts Thee Stallion's trademark lyrical flair on centre stage; finding her paying tribute to satisfaction without compromise over an 808-laden instrumental, punctuated with cartoonish sword slices. Featuring the exact kind of audacious one-liners that Megan has become synonymous with, 'Captain Hook's' accompanying visual consolidates Megan's relationship with her fans (affectionately known as "Hotties") - directly inserting them into the narrative of the project's namesake, Suga.

Directed by Megan, the video casts her hotties into select scenes, allowing Megan to encourage her message of positivity and female kinship in Suga's own, hyper-glamourous world. The visual depicts Megan recording the track in the studio with her closest friends, setting the tone for the song's raucous energy by inviting more and more hotties to the session. Culminating in the ultimate hottie party, 'Captain Hook' becomes the soundtrack to one of the wildest nights out Houston has ever seen, with Thee Stallion in full command of the boat.

With both 'Captain Hook' and SUGA, Megan Thee Stallion has asserted her dominance on hip hop's main stage. A creative talent that has now established herself as a true polymath, 'Captain Hook' places Megan's unmistakable flow, no holds barred wordplay, ear for production and now deft video direction into the spotlight, forcing those around her to step their game up or get left behind. Thee Houston Hottie is doing it all, and on her own terms

Megan Thee Stallion has had a standout 2019 and is bringing the heat in 2020. In just one year, Megan dropped the explosive 300 Entertainment / 1501 debut Fever, catapulting her to stardom, landing her with #1 songs at urban and rhythmic radio and appearances on SNL, NPR Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, E! News and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, where she took home the prize for Mixtape of the Year, and the MTV VMA's where she won for Best Power Anthem. She was also awarded with Billboard's Powerhouse Award at the annual Women in Music celebration, and included in Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME 100. With now over 1B streams across all platforms and her singles 'Big Ole Freak', "Cash s' featuring Da Baby, and 'Hot Girl Summer' featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign certified platinum, it's easy to see how the originator of "Hot Girl Summer" is quickly becoming a household name in hip-hop, pop, fashion, entertainment and beyond.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You