VIDEO: Mark Elliott Releases New Single 'Talk to Yourself Like a Good Mother Would'

Seasoned singer-songwriter Mark Elliott has released "Talk to Yourself," his first single of the New Year. With previous cuts with Neal McCoy and Chris Ledoux, Elliott has been cultivating his catalog and will be rolling out new music throughout 2021. The accompanying single/music video premiered today.

If there was ever any doubt as to whether Mark Elliott is truly as genuine as his soulful voice would have you believe, the "Talk to Yourself" music video has surely eliminated it.

The video begins with a sequence of establishing shots timed to the hits of the opening drum fill. We see Elliott dressed in a brown suede jacket, a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, black boots and blue jeans. Fans might recognize his t-shirt, which reads, "Pick flowers, not fights." It pairs quite nicely with the flowers adorning the band of his hat. The Americana singer-songwriter recently showcased the tee on Instagram while advising followers to "listen to your mama's advice."

The first scene finds Elliott strumming a sunburst Kalamazoo acoustic guitar fitted with a floral pickguard (another apt choice!). The video then cuts to footage treated with a vintage film strip effect depicting the Runaway Home member standing at the microphone, hands in pockets, preparing to lend his soothing vocals to the bluesy waltz.

From the first lyric, Elliott delivers an impassioned, confident performance that compels you to listen closely to his words of wisdom. You can't help but feel comforted and encouraged by his presence alone.

Midway through the video, we're introduced to a new character portrayed by a woman with blue-streaked curls. She and Elliott take turns sitting at a vanity, gazing into their respective reflections as they take in the chorus's reassuring message. Just as the lyrics promise, happiness appears to find their hearts; the woman beams and Elliott is inspired to break out his guitar once more.

By the time the video fades to black, it's practically guaranteed that you'll feel more kind and forgiving than you did four minutes earlier.