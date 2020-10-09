VIDEO: Major Lazer Unveils 'Oh My Gawd' Video

With Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo.

Major Lazer debuts the video for "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo today, directed by Reel Goats (DaBaby, Chance the Rapper, Polo G)-watch below. The track is from Major Lazer's long-awaited fourth album, Music Is The Weapon, out October 23.

Their first full-length since 2015, Music Is The Weapon will feature recently released tracks including "Lay Your Head On Me" featuring Marcus Mumford, Latin Grammy-nominated "Rave de Favela" with Anitta, MC Lan and BEAM, the chart-topping "Que Calor," "Trigger" with Khalid and "Can't Take It From Me" featuring Skip Marley in addition to "Oh My Gawd" and "Que Lo Que" featuring Paloma Mami, which is out next week. The album's official tracklisting with additional collaborations is forthcoming.

This month the band will play a series of socially distant, drive-in Major Lazer Sound System shows in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and more-see below for all dates. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Furthermore, the band will debut Major Lazer: Year Negative One-a comic book drawn by longtime collaborator Ferry Gouw, creator of the original Major Lazer character, and written by Alex De Campi-early next year. Preorder the comic and read a preview here.

Major Lazer recently partnered with YouTube to debut a new docu-special, Chasing the Sound, that follows the group to Ghana and Nigeria-watch it here. In addition, the 2016 documentary film "Give Me Future" chronicling Major Lazer's historic, 400,000 person concert in Havana, Cuba is available on YouTube for the first time ever-watch it here.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ-one of the most successful songs of all time.

