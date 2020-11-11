VIDEO: Low Cut Connie Reveals Brand New Video for 'Wild Ride'

Released last month via Contender Records.

Today, Low Cut Connie releases the official video for 'Wild Ride' from his new critically-acclaimed double album Private Lives, released last month via Contender Records. The video was directed by Sara Fox and was shot on location in Brooklyn, New York just weeks before the city went into lockdown.

Speaking about the video, Adam Weiner explains, "We shot this in Brooklyn. It was in the weeks just before quarantine began. There was a dark energy all around us. Sara Fox, the director, put together some fabulous imagery here."

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives on October 13th and received immediate acclaim from outlets such as SPIN Magazine who said the album is "...on track to be the roots-rock album of the year", the UK's Classic Rock magazine hailing it as "a celebration of classic, no nonsense rock'n'roll" and Classic Rock Germany calling it "the album of the year" in their 9/10 review.

The album debuted at #8 on the Billboard Alternative New Artist Albums chart and #32 on the Billboard New Artist Albums chart. The record also hit #6 on iTunes Alternative charts.

Low Cut Connie's accompanying livestream series 'Tough Cookies' has been a massive hit with fans and media alike, with Ann Powers on NPR's All Things Considered saying "[Low Cut Connie's] hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along." Bloomberg even noted "the small room on his second floor serves as a revivalist tent for spiritual uplift and renewal."

The 'Tough Cookies' livestream shows air every week on Saturdays at 6pm ET / 11pm GMT across the band's social media profiles, and Thursdays at 6pm ET / 11pm GMT on his Patreon page

Photo Credit: Skylar Watkins



