VIDEO: King Princess Debuts 'Only Time Makes It Human'

King Princess shares a new track today, "Only Time Makes It Human," produced by herself and Mike Malchicoff and co-produced by Mark Ronson. The new track arrives alongside a video directed by Quinn Wilson, featuring a King Princess avatar created by 3D artist Pastelae-watch it below.

Additionally, new merch is available on King Princess' official site today-fans can get the iconic panties and tank KP wears in the video and a number of other new items featuring the single artwork here.

In 2019, her debut album Cheap Queen was released via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim. She has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and graced the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more. Her sold out tours have taken her across North America and Europe with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and more. She kicked off 2020 playing further sold out dates on the west coast, and in 2021, she will support Harry Styles on the European leg of his world tour.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Her 2018 debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 300 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: TORSO

