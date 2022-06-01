VIDEO: Journey Release 'You Got the Best of Me' Music Video

As the legend of Journey continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, the group's new studio album Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

Freedom will be released July 8 in Europe and Japan via Frontiers Records. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Journey have 25 gold and platinum albums, including the fifteen-million selling Greatest Hits collection, with total sales adding up to 80 million records around the world.

Watch the new music video here: