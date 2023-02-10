Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Legend Shares Live Performance of 'Wonder Woman'

Legend has released seven  celebrated albums over the course of his career.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of John Legend's live performance of "Wonder Woman" off his latest album, LEGEND. "Wonder Woman" follows John Legend's previous live performance of "I Don't Love You Like I Used To."

Multi-platinum artist John Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT.

Legend has released seven  celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020) and, most recently, LEGEND (2022).

Legend launched his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency entitled "Love In Las Vegas" in 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "Love In Las Vegas" followed his starring role in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, which won him an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). In 2019, Legend joined the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice for Season 16, and wrapped Season 21 as a coach.

John is also a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for Giving Voice, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children, Sherman's Showcase, And Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular, Rhythm + Flow  and La La Land. As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 and founded the initiative, HUMANLEVEL, which is igniting systematic change and building racial equity across American cities and communities.

Watch the new performance date here:






“I Miss You Amore” – a romantic new single from Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, composer/producer Amaal Mallik and lyricist/producer Kunaal Vermaa. Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar singing in Hindi.
Critically acclaimed Australian singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin returns with his newest single, “All For Nothing.” Directed by Rupert Hoeller and shot in Vienna, Austria, the accompanying visual finds him inside of an ornate mansion. Watch the new music video now!
Orlando band Magnolia Park are known for their genre bending talents with hip-hop and heavy influences at the forefront of their production. Their love of experimentation knows no bounds, and they share an aggressive new track in collaboration with rapper Ethan Ross titled “Do Or Die.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Matthew Logan Vasquez—lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for rock stalwarts Delta Spirit—announces a new solo album As All Get Out. First single “Over It” arrives in the form of an utterly fun official music video, directed by Barbara FG and starring Vasquez’s neighbors as well as his son, Thor.

February 10, 2023

Rvmdon's new single “Pump It” is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, “Pump It” quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that’s sure to get any crowd jumping.
February 10, 2023

The HISTORY® Channel honors Black History Month with the new one-hour documentary “Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, community activist and grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Leaders of the civil rights movement and their stories are well known but this poignant documentary tells a different side.
February 10, 2023

Though it’s not a concept album, ATTLAS’s production and Walters’ lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world. The atmospheric electronica duo is ATTLAS and Richard Walters.
February 10, 2023

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Ben Wang ('Chang Can Dunk'), two-time International Emmy® Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ('Wet Season'), Chin Han ('Mortal Kombat'), and more.
February 10, 2023

iyla drops her new EP, Appetite For Disaster, out now. The 7-track EP features previously released tracks, ‘Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,’ ‘2LATE,’ ‘F.O.H.,’ ‘Lost Me” (feat. Benny The Butcher) and the anthemic focus single, ‘Impala’featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Symba. All tracks were written by iyla and produced by her longtime collaborator, Kadis.
