VIDEO: John Legend Shares Live Performance of 'Wonder Woman'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of John Legend's live performance of "Wonder Woman" off his latest album, LEGEND. "Wonder Woman" follows John Legend's previous live performance of "I Don't Love You Like I Used To."

Multi-platinum artist John Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT.

Legend has released seven celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020) and, most recently, LEGEND (2022).

Legend launched his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency entitled "Love In Las Vegas" in 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "Love In Las Vegas" followed his starring role in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, which won him an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). In 2019, Legend joined the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice for Season 16, and wrapped Season 21 as a coach.

John is also a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for Giving Voice, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children, Sherman's Showcase, And Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular, Rhythm + Flow and La La Land. As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 and founded the initiative, HUMANLEVEL, which is igniting systematic change and building racial equity across American cities and communities.

Watch the new performance date here:



