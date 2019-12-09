VIDEO: Harry Styles Performs 'What Makes You Beautiful' at Jingle Bell Ball

Harry Styles has blessed us with his godly presence for his solo debut at the Jingle Bell Ball, hitting the stage to deliver a show stopping performance of his fresh new hits from his upcoming 'Fine Line', and one very special One Direction surprise for everyone.

Watch the surprise performance below!

Harry Styles is a former member of boy band "One Direction." He is now a solo artist and actor, having starred in "Dunkirk" and more.

