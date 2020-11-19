VIDEO: HEADACHE Releases Comical 'mike's back' Video

HEADACHE has followed last week's announcement of "mike's back" with a tongue-in-cheek music video for the single.

Watch the video below!

The video takes a playful jab at the song's title, following the storyline of a crazed fan obsessed with creator Mike Duce's back. The witty play on words gives the first single from Get Off The Internet - which also tells the story of Mike putting his ghosts to rest - the ability to show the lighthearted personality of the artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

The former frontman of Lower Than Atlantis - a band proclaimed as the future of British alternative-rock - the artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist wondered if he "might have already seen the best days of his life." Fighting his doubts, Mike approached his new EP, Get Off The Internet, as an opportunity to create change in himself and his outlook. As a result, each song on the release leans into a more positive and imaginative aura, signaling a return of confident artistry. By taking a broader, more organic approach to songwriting, he found inspiration in his current music diet, using everything from boom bap to jazz to help curate his neo-soul sound which Mike describes as "a regurgitation of an amalgamation of music I've been into all my life."

While Get Off The Internet's title rallies against our overreliance on social media and online personas, its lead single, "mike's back", is a surefooted, motormouthed burst of positivity. "I feel like I'm back to myself," says Mike. "I was depressed and didn't really know what I was doing before, but now I'm back in the game and back on the form, personally and musically."

HEADACHE, who has already garnered attention from BBC Radio One, DORK Magazine, and Kerrang! with the release of his first EP Food For Thwart, is enthusiastic that his expanding audience will be drawn to his the positivity of Get Off The Internet.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You