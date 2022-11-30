VIDEO: France's Pomme Releases Video for 'Very Bad'

Pomme - Claire Pommet's artist name - the unique French singer-songwriter shares the self-directed music video for her english language track "Very Bad," in advance of her first ever Los Angeles and New York (sold out) shows. Pomme gained exposure thanks to her deeply mature and sensitive lyrics, as well as her delicate one of a kind vocals. She is also involved in feminism, women's rights and queer movements.

Pomme says: "The music video for "Very Bad" is kind of an antithesis. It's the opposite of the meaning of the song. So the song is kind of direct. It's about systemic sexism and the fact that men often are attracted to younger women in our society. And I just wanted to do a cute, sweet and soft video clip. Which is the opposite of what I'm talking about in the song.

Cause it was really important to me that like the meaning of the song didn't make it violent and I wanted people to watch something cute. So that the lyrics may be "softer" and more universal.

Also I love my dog : Pizzaghetti.

She is a 3-year-old golden retriever, and she is the cutest being on earth. So I just wanted to celebrate her, and to tell the world that she is better than any men, yeah."

The new song "Very Bad" is not entirely the first time she ventured out with English language music. Her latest album Consolation includes "when I c u" for instance, and last January, she collaborated with Norwegian artist Aurora. Their duet "Everything Matters" has been streamed +25M. In 2020 she made a cover of Feist's song "The Park" on the Goodnight Songs For Rebel Girls' compilation.

In spring 2022 the French singer embarked on a European tour and released a third album on August 26, Consolation. The critically acclaimed project includes "Nelly" (tribute to Canadian author Nelly Arcan), the single "jardin" along with the music video. In February 2020 Pomme won the Best Newcomer award at Victoires de la Musique (aka French GRAMMYS) for her second album Les failles and was named "Best Female Artist" in the year afterward.

After recording Consolation in Canada and playing a couple of live shows there, Pomme is returning to play live in Montréal and is embarking on her first Los Angeles and New York adventures.

