VIDEO: FKA Twigs & The Weeknd Share 'Tears In The Club'

FKA twigs returns with "Tears In The Club" featuring The Weeknd, new song and video out now. The song is produced by Cirkut, Arca and El Guincho and official video is directed by Amber Grace Johnson (Rihanna, J. Cole, Kali Uchis).

"I'm always pushing to level up to MY best self, and I've pushed so hard to find my capri sun," noted FKA twigs, "I'm so proud of this music." "Tears In The Club" marks an evolution and expansion for this prolific artist who continues to thoughtfully push at the edges of her art. A collection of new songs from FKA twigs will be released in early 2022.

Throughout her career, including three EPs (EP1, EP2 and M3LL155X), her Mercury Prize and Brit Award-nominated debut album LP1, and latest release MAGDALENE, FKA twigs has established herself as one of the most innovative artists, performers, producers, and directors of her generation.

MAGDALENE was named one of the best albums of 2019 by outlets including NPR, The Guardian, The New Yorker, Billboard, Complex, PAPER, TIME, USA Today and Vice, among others, and received a GRAMMY Award nomination for "cellophane" as best music video. Pitchfork declared, "with limitlessly innovative songwriting and production, the cinema of twigs' music has never been more affecting. MAGDALENE is not just on the vanguard of pop, it's in a breathtaking class of its own."

FKA twigs has taken a complete approach to every facet of her art and career, and has been honored with a Webby Special Achievement Award for her "incredible contributions to digital culture and for constantly using the internet to create and distribute experimental art." She's directed and starred in campaigns for Nike, Google Glass, Calvin Klein and Apple, and made her big screen debut in Honey Boy.

Watch the new music video here: