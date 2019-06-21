VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video for 'Cross Me' with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the official video for his track "Cross Me" featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

Watch the video below!

Directed by Ryan Staake and shot in a motion capture studio with a contemporary dancer, the official video features 3D animations of Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock twisting in and out of multiple virtual realities.

Following the reveal of the official tracklisting earlier this week, Ed's highly-anticipated No.6 Collaborations Project - available everywhere on July 12 - will feature an all-star cast of collaborators including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more [full tracklisting below]. The album's previously released global smashes "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber and "Cross Me" featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock have already amassed 750 million streams worldwide and climbing.





