VIDEO: EARTH Releases 'Changes!' Music Video

Probably one of the best and most authentic international touring Black Sabbath Tribute bands, EARTH releases an amazingly creative video and song rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes!"

It was recorded while on the road on their last European "Lords of the Earth Tour" in September of 2021 somewhere between Dresden & Berlin, Germany. The song was produced by Christian F. Lawrence of Mindsnap Music and mastered by Nicky Bellmore. The video was shot and directed by known TV producer & videographer Jessica Spinelli.

Earth was hand picked and asked to open the official Sabbath movie premier The End for them in the North East playing an opening set to their movie!

"Changes" was also added to their new EP which is very originally an "all acoustic Sabbath" album called Live & Unplugged by Earth.

Watch the new music video here: