VIDEO: Dubstylecs Release 'Your Smile'

Dubstylecs (Marcus Billström) is a Swedish electronic music writer with a twist. His Influences range from dance pioneers such as The Chemical Brothers, Danny Tenagli and Groove Armada to songwriters such as Jeff Buckley and Nick Drake.

This dynamic pallet, combined with his preferred vehicle for songwriting; an old beatup Fender Jazz bass allows him to infuse moody melodies with steady beats to create dance with a warm element.

Originally into rock, Marcus made the transition into the electronic music after discovering the unique energy of Dance during the early 1990's in Valencia. He creates music with a variety of singers and instrumentalists fusing electronic and live instruments.

On this single Dubstylecs and Nevada Cato come together to create an emotive and energetic alternative dance track that celebrates the euphoria and beauty captured in a persons smile.

