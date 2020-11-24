VIDEO: Courtney Dickinson Releases Music Video For 'See You Here'

Following two Top 40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart, Courtney Dickinson brings love and loss together with her new music video for her latest single, "See You Here" exclusively premiered by Stage Right Secrets. As Dickinson takes a stroll down memory lane, she reminisces about her beloved grandparents in the official music video. The country riser had the opportunity to really personalize this video by filming on her family's farm and sharing various photos of her and her grandparents. With the video being bright and airy, she is able to provide a positive outlook, one that says they might be gone, but will never be forgotten. Dickinson hopes that listeners will take in the meaning of the song to help them begin to heal if they themselves have lost a loved one.

Watch the music video for "See You Here" below.

"I am so excited to finally share this video. If anyone knows me well, they know how close I was to my grandparents. I got to bring my grandparents to life in this video. It was filmed in Alabama at their house and surrounding farmland. Holidays are always hard when you've lost a close loved one. This is the time of year when everyone reminisces of all the fond memories they shared with people they have lost. I hope this video will help everyone remember the special times with their loved ones. Watching this video definitely brings back many happy memories for me," says Dickinson.

Dickinson has been hard at work throughout the pandemic perfecting her craft through writing new music and playing live streams. She has also picked up some new hobbies including baking and refinishing furniture given to her by her beloved grandparents, keeping their memory alive.

"The single evokes the nostalgia and sentimental feelings she experienced following their passing, with lyrics so tangible that anyone who has experienced loss in their own life will find themselves recalling memories of the past with understanding company." - Donna Block, Medium

"One of the brightest rising stars in country music, Courtney Dickinson is that lightning-in-a-bottle, once-in-a-lifetime talent that reassures you that the future of country music is in very good hands." - Heath Shelby, KWCK

A rarity having a clear vision of her goals early in life, country artist Courtney Dickinson paved her own, unconventional path from the start. Going as far as dropping the stereotypical high school and college lifestyle. She attended online classes in order to spend more time honing her skills, it's obvious her tenacity, work ethic and evident talent set Dickinson apart from others. From her first time on stage at five years old with the Little General Cloggers dance group at the Grand Ole Opry, Dickinson knew she was destined for the stage. Later, Dickinson entered a contest with Atlanta's Kicks 101.5 and won a duet performance with Billy Ray Cyrus during the station's Lunchtime Live event, singing Cyrus' "Ready, Set, Don't Go" for listeners. As she continued to fine-tune her sound, Dickinson tested it out with performances at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, Hard Rock Battle of the Bands, the Country Music Association's CMA Music Festival, Belk's Southern Original Showcase, pre-show parties for Sugarland, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, the NCAA St. Patrick's Day Party and the National Anthem and pre-show for the Atlanta Braves. Along with these performances she began to learn the craft of songwriting and began co-writing and recording new material. She released "So Over the Rainbow" and watched as it exploded onto the Music Row Chart. In a record number of weeks "So Over the Rainbow" climbed into the Top 40. She followed up with her 2nd single "Freedom," which also landed in the Top 40. Dickinson has set herself up for success as she releases more new music this year.

