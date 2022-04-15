VIDEO: Charli XCX Releases 'Used to Know Me' Music Video

Charli XCX has released the music video for "Used to Know Me," a track from her recent album, "CRASH."

The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

A singer, songwriter, documentary maker, radio host and businesswoman, Charli XCX's story is one of an artist who continues to succeed without compromise. Over the course of her trailblazing career, Charli has earned critical acclaim for her forward-thinking music style and entrepreneurial spirit.

Charli XCX has helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with her artistic output. Charli's innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both her own career and those of the rising artists she has supported over the years.

Watch the new music video here: