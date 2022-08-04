VIDEO: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Share 'Ripple' Live Performance

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros-consisting of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti-are set for the release of their second vinyl collection of recorded material, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, October 7 on Third Man Records. Pre-order/pre-save here.

"This was our first quick tour with The Wolfpack," Weir says. "There's a rawness to it that we'll prolly never get again..."

The album follows Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, which was released this past February to critical acclaim. Vol. 2 also features songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Gerald R.

Ford Amphitheater in Colorado in June, 2021-a documentation of their first live audience concerts in over a year due to the pandemic-featuring Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with The Wolfpack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown. See below for a complete track list.

The album will be available on standard black vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl (exclusive to independent record stores), as well as a limited edition color LP for the Bobby Weir Webstore/TMR Vault edition and CD here.

The band is also planning a run of fall tour dates, set to kick off September 30 with stops in 13 cities including three nights in San Francisco in celebration of Weir's 75th birthday as well as the highly anticipated shows in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center. A complete list of dates is below and tickets are on sale now here.

Watch the new performance video here:

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS TOUR DATES

September 30-Palace Theater-Waterbury, CT

October 1-Westville Music Bowl-New Haven, CT

October 5-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC

October 6-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC

October 8-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC (Sold Out)

October 9-Kennedy Center Concert Hall-Washington, DC (Sold Out)

October 14-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 15-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 16-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 19-Grand Sierra Resort-Reno, NV

October 21-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 22-Hult Center for the Performing Arts-Eugene, OR

October 23-Paramount Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 25-Greek Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 26-Humphreys Concerts By The Bay-San Diego, CA

October 28-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 29-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas-Las Vegas, NV

October 30-Celebrity Theatre-Phoenix, AZ

November 1-Delta Hall at The Eccles-Salt Lake City, UT

November 4-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

November 5-The Mission Ballroom-Denver, CO

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program.

His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently plays with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, originally a trio formed in 2018 alongside Don Was and Jay Lane.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt.

Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer, who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros and the band began featuring The Wolfpack-a string and brass quintet consisting Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.