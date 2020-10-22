VIDEO: Beauty Pill Releases New Single 'Instant Night'

Washington, D.C.-based band Beauty Pill is pleased to present their new single and video.

Washington, D.C.-based band Beauty Pill is pleased to present their new single and accompaning video for "Instant Night." It is the band's third record of 2020 and Beauty Pill's first song without drums. "Instant Night" is also the band's most strikingly orchestral release, highlighting the woodwind quartet that fused with the band in 2018 which features Sarah Hughes, a young, respected D.C. jazz luminary.

Watch the official video below!



The official video for the song features an unusual and provocative, time-lapse film showcasing gifted D.C. illustrator and former Beauty Bill member, Ryan Nelson drawing surreal political portraits in real time.



"Instant Night" is out now and the band hopes it will inspire people to vote in the November election. The song uses elliptical lyrics but is certainly Beauty Pill's most fiercely political work yet.



Fans can stream and download the song on all streaming services. Additionally three limited edition t-shirts (featuring different song lyrics from "Instant Night") are available to purchase at Bandcamp.

Photo Credit: Morgan Klein

