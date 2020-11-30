VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Releases Cover of 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)'

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has released her cover of "War Is Over" along with an accompanying video. "War is Over" is a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's original song "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" from 1971. The video was directed by Victor Indrizzo and features at home moments with her family. This new track follows the release of Alanis' 9th studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, which was released earlier this year to rave reviews.

Watch the video below!

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. For more information see www.alanis.com.

