VBX Release ADE Line-Up, Including Craig Richards, Ricardo Villalobos b2b Raresh and Ferro

With ADE 2019 just round the corner, the time has come for leading underground promoters VBX to announce their always much anticipated plans: this year collaborating with brands like Sunrise, Awakenings, FRRC they host five standout parties - including two of their iconic afters - at venues like Warehouse Elementenstraat, BRET, Veronicaschip and Lofi with world class names such as Craig Richards, Ricardo Villalobos b2b Raresh, Ferro, Nicolas Lutz, Rhadoo, DJ Masda, Voigtmann, Reiss amongst others.

The cultured VBX events are a firm fixture of ADE and have been for several years now. The promoter host both large scale and intimate events, really know their local Amsterdam scene inside out and back to front and are well respected in the underground because of their focus on the details. With a stylish minimal aesthetic and high quality sound systems, the music is always the main star. That is also the case at their annual Planet Paradigm Festival in the woods of Groningen which mixes up esteemed residents with world class guests and a crowd of serious music lovers.

You can expect more of the same at this year's ADE which kicks off with an event co-hosted by Meoko at BRET on Thursday October 17th. Master crate digger Nicolas Lutz brings his deep breakbeats, electro and spaced out house with Japan's Cabaret Recordings man DJ Masda, Half Baked's Robin Ordell and Frank Haag also on hand to get you dancing.

The night after, VBX link with the world famous techno festival Awakenings and Ricardo Villalobos' FRRC concept for a huge party at Warehouse Elementenstraat, where they last hosted RPR Soundsystem back in february at a much talked about event. This historic former peanut factory has a rich history of hosting some of the city's key raves over the years and this will be another one with VBX favourite Ricardo Villalobos returning once again, this time to go back-to-back with Raresh. Houghton founder Craig Richards also brings his trippy electronic style, with other essential minimal talents Sonja Moonear, Edward, Francesco Del Garda, Voigtmann, Steve Rachmad and local heroes Ferro and Reiss all making this an utterly vital party.

Then of course there is the famous annual afterparty at BRET on Saturday October 19th, which is always one of the most memorable dances of the whole week for those who know. It will feature an all-star line-up that will not be announced but that is guaranteed to be packed with international talents.

The same day finds VBX link up with Sunrise who are the people behind the essential Sunwaves Festival, which has very much influenced the VBX sound and style over the years. Together they take over Lofi, a perfectly raw and stripped back warehouse space with exposed steel girders, and a wall of glass that will allow the light in and surely make for an iconic, chills-down-your-spine moment. Next to a high level sound system, music will come from key Romanian stars Rhadoo, Arapu, Cap, Herodot and Gescu, with residents Spokenn (aka Ferro & Reiss) and upcoming talent Joren Edwards supplying the stripped back house and techno.

The only way to see out your ADE 2019 will be at the second afterhours at Veronicaschip, a boat moored on the canal with views of the port and a rich history of hosting pirate station Radio Veronica. UK duo Hamish & Toby are joined by Cristian AB, Raphael Carrau plus Reiss and Makcim for a night of spaced out breaks, stylish garage and deep house.

This is set to be a superb series of parties in some of Amsterdam's finest venues, all with carefully programmed line-ups that perfectly compliment each other and make for unmissable action.





Related Articles View More Music Stories