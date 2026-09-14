BROOKS & DUNN to Receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

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The Country Music Association has announced legendary Country Music duo Brooks & Dunn as the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Brooks & Dunn will accept the honor as part of a special tribute during 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards.' 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

'Few artists have left a mark on Country Music quite like Brooks & Dunn,' says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. 'As the most awarded duo in our genre's history, Kix and Ronnie have spent more than three decades shaping the sound of Country Music. Their music has set a standard that still resonates with new generations of artists, while continuing to win over new generations of fans. We are proud to celebrate everything they've given to this genre and the mark they continue to leave on its future.'

Since first taking the stage together in 1990, Brooks & Dunn have established themselves as one of the most influential and celebrated duos in Country Music history. With 20 No. 1 hits, more than 60 charted singles, over 40 Top 10 hits and more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, the duo has spent more than three decades defining the sound of modern Country Music. Their signature blend of hard-edged Country, honky-tonk and rock helped usher in a new era for the genre, with hits including 'Boot Scootin' Boogie,' 'Neon Moon,' 'My Maria' and 'Believe' becoming enduring staples. Their achievements include two GRAMMY Awards, 58 CMA Award nominations and 20 CMA Awards, 16 of those for Vocal Duo of the Year alone. The duo also hosted the CMA Awards from 2004 to 2006 and has been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their influence extends beyond the recording studio, with more than 17 million tickets sold throughout their touring career and a lasting impact on the way Country artists approach live entertainment.

Brooks & Dunn's legacy continues to evolve alongside the genre they helped shape. Their groundbreaking 2019 album REBOOT paired the duo with a new generation of Country artists, including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde, introducing their iconic catalog to a new era while earning the duo another Top 10 album on the Billboard 200. REBOOT II continued that tradition in 2024, bringing their classic songs together with artists including Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Hailey Whitters and Marcus King. From a viral resurgence of 'Neon Moon' on TikTok to their ongoing touring success, Brooks & Dunn remains a rare example of artists whose music has transcended generations and continues to influence the sound and culture of Country Music today. Their impact also reaches well beyond music, with both Brooks and Dunn dedicating significant time and resources to philanthropic efforts supporting music education, children and families, veterans, cancer research and communities across the country.

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales, and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over the course of many years and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on fans and industry alike.

Previous recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), Loretta Lynn (2021), Alan Jackson (2022), George Strait (2024) and Vince Gill (2025).

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' hosted by Lainey Wilson, will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

For more information about the CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato



Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato

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