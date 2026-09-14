JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November

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Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, and New York Times bestselling author JoJo has announced The High Road Tour: 20 Years Unplugged, a special anniversary run celebrating two decades of The High Road, the career-defining album that cemented her place as one of the most distinctive voices of her generation.

Originally released in 2006, The High Road marked a pivotal moment in JoJo's career, delivering some of her biggest commercial successes and fan-favorite songs, including the global hit 'Too Little Too Late.' Two decades later, the album continues to resonate with fans and stands as a defining chapter in JoJo's extraordinary career.

In the years since, JoJo has continued to evolve as a multifaceted artist and storyteller, expanding her career beyond music. She made her Broadway debut starring as leading lady Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and became a New York Times bestselling author with the release of her memoir, Over the Influence, further showcasing the depth and versatility of her artistry.

Launching this November, The High Road Tour: 20 Years Unplugged will bring JoJo to seven cities for a special, intimate anniversary experience. The limited run will give fans the opportunity to hear songs from The High Road in a stripped-back setting, alongside selections from JoJo's celebrated catalog, showcasing the powerhouse vocals and emotional storytelling that have defined her artistry throughout the past 20 years.

'This album changed the trajectory of my life and career in so many ways,' says JoJo. 'I can't believe it's been 20 years since The High Road. These songs have grown with me, and I've grown with them. I'm so excited to celebrate this milestone with the people who have been there since the beginning and to experience these songs together in a really intimate and special way.'

The tour will begin November 13 in Boston, MA, before making stops in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago, culminating in a final performance at Chicago's Park West on November 24.

The High Road Tour Dates: 20 Years Unplugged

November 13, 2026 Boston, MA - Royale

November 16, 2026 Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

November 17, 2026 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts

November 18, 2026 New York, NY Irving Plaza

November 21, 2026 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November 22, 2026 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

November 24, 2026 Chicago, IL - Park West

Artist Presale: Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM local time

General On Sale: Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 AM local time

Fans can access the artist presale using the password TheHighRoad20

For tickets and additional information, visit www.iamjojo.com

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