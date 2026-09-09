THE DAMASCUS ROAD TOUR to Launch Spring 2027 with Josiah Queen

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Josiah Queen has announced The Damascus Road Tour, a North American headline run set to launch in spring 2027. The 17-date trek marks the 23-year-old artist's move to arena stages throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The pre-sale for The Damascus Road Tour begins on Monday, September 14, with all tickets on sale the following Friday, September 18. Launching on April 8 at BOK Center in Tulsa, The Damascus Road Tour takes its name from Queen's upcoming third album, due out October 23.

Queen's most ambitious outing yet will include stops at marquee venues like Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (4/10), Spectrum Center in Charlotte (4/17), Target Center in Minneapolis (4/24), Honda Center near Los Angeles (4/29), and many more.

'Damascus Road is really personal to me because that story is all about being changed by an encounter with God and never being the same after,' says Queen. 'That's what so many of these songs represent in my own life. My hope is that this tour feels like more than just a concert and that people walk in one way and leave changed by God. I really believe the Damascus Road Tour is going to be something special, and I can't wait to sing these songs with everyone!'

A powerhouse live act who's sold more than 260,000 tickets across his headline tours to date, Queen recently made history at the Iowa State Fair, where he and special guest Ben Fuller drew 16,081 fans to the storied Grandstand on August 23 — officially setting the all-time attendance record for a Christian artist at the Fair. The record-breaking performance also marked the second-highest-attended show at this year's Iowa State Fair and ranked among the Top 10 most-attended shows in the event's history.

Queen's announcement lands in the midst of a monumental year for the Florida-born musician. He recently earned seven nominations for the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, including leading categories like Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. In addition, his chart-topping sophomore LP Mt. Zion picked up a nomination for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year, while his platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 hit 'Dusty Bibles' and gold-certified 'Can't Steal My Joy' both garnered nods for Song of the Year. 'Dusty Bibles' is also a nominee for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

A 14-track project showcasing Queen's soul-searching songwriting and richly textured folk-rock, Damascus Road includes heavily streamed singles like 'judas,' 'make heaven crowded,' and 'sundays' as well as his gold-certified smash 'demons' — a No. 1 hit on Christian radio that also topped Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart.

As he gears up for the album's release, Queen is heading overseas for the U.K./European leg of the Mt. Zion Tour — a massive headline run that began with a sold-out U.S. trek. Kicking off on September 14 in Belfast, the U.K./European leg will bring his crowd-commanding live show to major cities like Manchester (September 17), London (September 18), Paris (September 19), and more.

For more information, visit josiahqueen.com.

Announced Dates for The Damascus Road Tour

April 8 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 9 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

April 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 13 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

April 16 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

April 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

April 18 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

April 23 - Chicago, IL - NOW Arena

April 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

April 25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

April 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Honda Center

April 30 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

May 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

May 7 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

May 8 - Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena

About Josiah Queen

Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With over 2.1 billion combined global streams and more than 3 million combined social followers, his music inspires a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of 'The Prodigal' (200M+ streams), Queen scored his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with 'Dusty Bibles,' which earned gold certification from the RIAA in under six months and landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel streaming songs in the U.S., in addition to charting on the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries.

His 2024 debut album The Prodigal entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at #1, while his 2025 sophomore album Mt. Zion also hit #1 on the chart. With his recent hits including 'Can't Steal My Joy' (a gold-certified anthem that reached #1 at Christian radio) and 'demons' (a gold-certified smash that claimed the #1 spots at Christian radio and on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs), his third studio album Damascus Road arrives October 23.

Having sold more than 260,000 tickets across his headline tours to date, Queen heads overseas in September for the U.K./European leg of his Mt. Zion Tour. He and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together and are based in Tampa, FL.

Photo Credit: Brady Pettee



Photo Credit: Brady Pettee

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...