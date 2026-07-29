STAND ATLANTIC to Join STORY OF THE YEAR & SILVERSTEIN on US Tour

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STAND ATLANTIC will join STORY OF THE YEAR and SILVERSTEIN on the second leg of the Camp Screamo Tour this fall. The Australian alternative rock band made the announcement following a widely discussed set at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach, as anticipation builds for its fifth album, GODBREATH, set for release via Virgin Music Group.

Following a standout weekend at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach, Australian alternative rock powerhouse Stand Atlantic has announced they'll join Story Of The Year and Silverstein this fall on the second leg of the Camp Screamo Tour. The news arrives as anticipation continues to build for the band's fifth album, GODBREATH, due October 23 via Virgin Music Group.

Stand Atlantic delivered one of Warped Tour's most talked-about sets, with fans singing along to new singles 'LUCID' and 'Velcro' before vocalist Bonnie Fraser surprised the crowd by joining Simple Plan onstage for a performance of 'I'm Just a Kid.' The appearance serves as a preview of what's ahead, with Stand Atlantic headlining dates in the EU in September, joining Simple Plan in October for two UK arena dates before returning to the US for Vans Warped Tour Orlando and the Camp Screamo Tour.

As anticipation builds for GODBREATH, Stand Atlantic enters the next chapter of one of the band's biggest years yet. The album finds the Australian quartet continuing to evolve while staying true to the intensity and authenticity that have made them one of alternative music's most compelling international acts. Bold, hook-driven, and emotionally unfiltered, GODBREATH captures a band at its most confident.

Since forming in 2012, Stand Atlantic have become one of alternative music's fastest-rising international acts. Across four acclaimed studio albums—Skinny Dipping (2018), Pink Elephant (2020), f.e.a.r. (2022), and WAS HERE (2024)—the band has amassed more than 500 million streams worldwide. Their ARIA Platinum-certified hit 'Deathwish (feat. nothing,nowhere.)' has surpassed 57 million streams, while their triple j Like A Version cover of Juice WRLD's 'Righteous' earned a place in the inaugural Like A Version Hottest 100. Along the way, Kerrang! named them one of the 'Hottest Rock Artists' in the world, with the band earning support from BBC Radio 1, triple j, Billboard, and beyond.

Stand Atlantic's electrifying live show has helped build a devoted global fanbase, selling out headline tours across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia while sharing stages with Sum 41, MOD SUN, A Day To Remember, and I Prevail. This fall, the band will continue that momentum with EU headline dates in September, arena dates alongside Simple Plan in the UK before heading back to the US for Vans Warped Tour Orlando followed by the Camp Screamo Tour with Story Of The Year and Silverstein.

With GODBREATH arriving October 23 and a packed international touring schedule ahead, Stand Atlantic continues to build momentum on both sides of the Atlantic.

During the Warped Tour performance, STAND ATLANTIC played new singles LUCID and VELCRO, and vocalist Bonnie Fraser joined Simple Plan onstage for a performance of I'm Just a Kid, offering a preview of the band's upcoming headlining dates.

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