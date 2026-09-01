SMASH MOUTH, SIMPLE PLAN, HALF MOON RUN to Headline Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

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The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival (FMG) kicks off for a five-day run at La Baie Park in Gatineau, Quebec. Presented by Loto-Québec, in collaboration with Desjardins, the 39th edition will bring five days of live entertainment, hot air balloons, family activities and memorable moments to the park.

Music fans can look forward to several major performances throughout the weekend, including Smash Mouth on Thursday, September 3, Simple Plan on Friday, September 4, and Half Moon Run on Saturday, September 5, as part of a lineup featuring more than 40 shows.

Around 20 hot air balloons are also expected to take part in scheduled launches throughout the Festival, weather permitting. Visitors will have many opportunities to experience the world of hot air ballooning through the ORIZON immersive experience, a walk-in hot air balloon to explore, and opportunities to meet hot air balloon pilots.

Beyond the concerts and balloons, the FMG offers plenty to enjoy with family and friends, including amusement rides, a climbing wall, an obstacle course, country dancing, inflatable games, a mobile arcade and much more.

General admission and activities are free for children aged 10 and under, with the exception of the Beauce Carnaval Amusement Park.

Just minutes from downtown Ottawa, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is an easy Labour Day weekend outing for families, music fans and anyone looking to make the most of the final days of summer.

Festivalgoers can purchase tickets and view the complete schedules for concerts, activities and balloon launches at FMG2026.ca.

From September 2 to 6, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival takes over La Baie Park for five days of music, hot air balloons and summer fun.

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