Out In Front Releases "Medicine" Single, to Support Charlotte Sands in September

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Los Angeles alt-rock trio OUT IN FRONT released its new single 'Medicine' via AWAL, accompanied by a music video. Next month, the band will head across North America to support alt-pop musician Charlotte Sands, with tour stops including Chicago, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Renner shares, 'It came together really fast–in three hours–one of the fastest songs we've ever made. It poured out of me after forgetting my dad's birthday on tour and feeling so terrible. It was a reality check moment that punched me in the gut.'

On the song's bassline, Renner adds, 'We felt like we were missing a bass-driven track on the project, so we called up our bass player, Ryen, and he came in with this nostalgic, groovy riff that became the foundation of the song. It was one of those rare moments where everything just clicked with producer Joel Ferber.'

Ultimately, it's a reminder to be present. ''Medicine' is about longing for the simplicity of childhood, when life felt lighter, happiness came naturally, and the world didn't feel so heavy. It's a reminder to look up and not let life's pace steal the joy that's right in front of us.'

The accompanying video, co-directed by Noa Volk and the band, looks behind the curtain at life on the road. Volk shares, 'The 'Medicine' music video shows what tour is really like for an up and coming band. Missing home, friends moving on, and wondering if you're doing the right thing are side effects of pursing what you're meant to do. Chasing a dream is really hard out on the road but doing it with your family and best friends makes it so much easier; 'Medicine' embodies just that.'

Madie Renner, Isaiah Volk, and Ryen Wagner met in 2024 as tennis coaches. After bonding over music, the trio quickly began writing songs and playing live shows together, fully DIY. Now known for their electric live show and anthemic choruses, OUT IN FRONT has become a band to watch, racking up millions of streams to date, including 4M+ on fan favorite 2025 single, 'fLoAT.' They've supported some of their favorite bands including Yellowcard, The All-American Rejects, Sublime, AJR, Wet Leg, and more. After a recent signing to AWAL and a string of shows with Charlotte Sands, they promise much more to come.

Out In Front Live North America Summer/Fall 2026

Aug. 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

Aug. 16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Aug. 18 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

Aug. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Wall

Sept. 9 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In*

Sept. 11 - Washington, DC - Union Stage*

Sept. 12 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs*

Sept. 13 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

Sept. 15 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall*

Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

Sept. 19 - Denver, CO - Federal Theatre*

Sept. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell*

Sept. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Wall at Area 15*

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge*

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy*

*Supporting Charlotte Sands

About Out In Front

OUT IN FRONT is an LA-based alternative rock band that blends guitars, dynamic drums, emotionally-charged vocals and hooks fluently. Madie Renner, Isaiah Volk, and Ryen Wagner have carved out a sound that's dually powerful and vulnerable, anthemic and gritty, while maintaining its Southern California roots.

Madie Renner, lead singer and rhythm guitarist, grew up in Iowa and studied Songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville. She later moved to LA after graduation with nothing but a guitar and a drive to do something great. She got a job at a local country club coaching tennis, where by kismet, she met Isaiah Volk. Isaiah, a former Division 1 tennis player, pilot, and talented drummer, had been looking for a way to bring his musical passions to the forefront. They set up a few jam sessions with fellow coworker, Ryen Wagner, Isaiah's former college teammate, on the bass. The energy instantly clicked and their shared musical language was already there, without it needing to be named. OUT IN FRONT came to life shortly after.

Known for their high energy and passion filled performances, OUT IN FRONT has been fortunate enough to play with some of their favorite artists, including Yellowcard, Wet Leg, The All-American Rejects, Sublime, AJR, Bryce Vine, Joyce Manor and The Paradox. Recently signed to Sony/AWAL, OUT IN FRONT is about to release their first single under their umbrella. Having grown an active social media presence and being known for their smashing performances, OUT IN FRONT is just getting started.

'Medicine' was written by lead vocalist Madie Renner in the days after she forgot her father's birthday while on tour, a moment that shaped the song's exploration of selfishness and disconnection tied to pursuing a music career. Bassist Ryen contributed the track's bass-driven foundation.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Day | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Jacqueline Day | Download hi-res image

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