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Photos: Celine Dion Returns to Stage at Plenitude Arena Paris

The global music icon performed for a sold-out crowd at Plenitude Arena in Paris.

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Photos: Celine Dion Returns to Stage at Plenitude Arena Paris

A sold-out crowd of 35,000 fans packed Plenitude Arena in Paris on Saturday night as Celine Dion made her highly anticipated return to the stage for the first time in six years, opening her Celine Dion PARIS 2026-2027 limited engagement. Celine commanded the stage with the singular voice that has made her one of the most celebrated artists in music history.

Photo Credit: Getty Images


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Photo Credit: Getty Images
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