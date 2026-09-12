Photos: Celine Dion Returns to Stage at Plenitude Arena Paris
The global music icon performed for a sold-out crowd at Plenitude Arena in Paris.
By: Rachel Stone
A sold-out crowd of 35,000 fans packed Plenitude Arena in Paris on Saturday night as Celine Dion made her highly anticipated return to the stage for the first time in six years, opening her Celine Dion PARIS 2026-2027 limited engagement. Celine commanded the stage with the singular voice that has made her one of the most celebrated artists in music history.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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